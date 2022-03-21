International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,325 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after buying an additional 60,595 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.71. 11,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

