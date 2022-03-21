International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,222 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 127.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. 77,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,294. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

