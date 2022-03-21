International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,655 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

