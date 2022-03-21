International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.74. The company had a trading volume of 77,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

