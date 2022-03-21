International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE THM opened at $0.97 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.50.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.