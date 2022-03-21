InvestFeed (IFT) Price Up 82.6% Over Last Week

InvestFeed (IFT) traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $395,683.46 and $1,714.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

