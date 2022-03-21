Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AdvanSix (ASIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX):

3/15/2022 – AdvanSix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2022 – AdvanSix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – AdvanSix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00.

2/28/2022 – AdvanSix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – AdvanSix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00.

2/5/2022 – AdvanSix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

