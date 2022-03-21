ION Price Tops $0.0759 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded up 126.6% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $116.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00205722 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00025760 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00388178 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00054054 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008489 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
About ION
According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “
ION Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.