Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Shares of IONS opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.