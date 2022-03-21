IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.40. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.