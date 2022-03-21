Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

