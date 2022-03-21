iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,687,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.15 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

