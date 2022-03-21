iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

USIG stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

