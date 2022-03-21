iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Sequent Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,958.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.58. 2,584,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50.

