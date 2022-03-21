iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $100.00 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57.

