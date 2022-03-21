iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.22 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

