iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 60,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.06 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02.

