iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.9% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,149,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.58. 4,104,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,889. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.