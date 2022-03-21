iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.88

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 67765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

