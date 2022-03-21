iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 2.78% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $151,568,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

REZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

