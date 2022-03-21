iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.