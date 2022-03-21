iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

