iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $278,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 159,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 131,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

