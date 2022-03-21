iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.99. 4,212,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,201. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

