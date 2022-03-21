JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $343,950.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $54.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

