JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $12.18 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

