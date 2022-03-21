John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

