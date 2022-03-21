Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JMPLY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,063.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

