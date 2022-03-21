JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

