JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Corbenic Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.