K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.15. The company has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.60%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

