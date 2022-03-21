Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,537 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

