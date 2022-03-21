Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,130,000.

NOBL stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

