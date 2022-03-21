Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

