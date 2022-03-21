Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

