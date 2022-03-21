Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

