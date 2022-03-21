Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CSX by 253.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after buying an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in CSX by 31.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

