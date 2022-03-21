Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,390 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

