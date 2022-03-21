Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

