Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $82.92.
