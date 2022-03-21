KeyCorp Trims Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Target Price to $44.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $34.55 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.