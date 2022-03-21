KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $857,047.06

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. KeyFi has a market cap of $857,047.06 and $12,587.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.07101123 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,963.22 or 0.99866135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041116 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

