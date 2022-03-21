Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.