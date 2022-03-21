Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

