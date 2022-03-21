Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,855. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

