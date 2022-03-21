Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0825

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $51.28 million and approximately $668,657.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002528 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00308456 BTC.

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

