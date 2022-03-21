Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNRRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($108.79) to €97.00 ($106.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

