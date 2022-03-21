Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Head to Head Contrast

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kyndryl currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.91%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.16 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 164.31 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

