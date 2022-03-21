Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $544.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

