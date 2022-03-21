Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.89.

Latham Group stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $7,969,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $11,869,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Latham Group by 4,265.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 342,754 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.