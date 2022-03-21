Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 3,293,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,471. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

